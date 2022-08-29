Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,332,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $858,876.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,834,683.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $476.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.53. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

