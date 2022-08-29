Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Buys 27,000 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises 3.2% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $26,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $139.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $586,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,819.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,466 shares of company stock valued at $49,632,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.