Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Avalara were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 119.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Stock Performance

NYSE:AVLR traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $91.58. The stock had a trading volume of 218,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,033. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.14. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,738,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

