Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Takes $11.37 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,000. Catalent accounts for approximately 1.4% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Catalent as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Catalent by 43.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 138,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 218.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 46,827 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

