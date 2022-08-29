Moon Nation Game Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.04 Million (MNG)

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Moon Nation Game has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Moon Nation Game coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Moon Nation Game has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $985,804.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 826.3% against the dollar and now trades at $567.27 or 0.02804852 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00819994 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Moon Nation Game Profile
Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 384,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,744,924 coins. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0.
Moon Nation Game Coin Trading
