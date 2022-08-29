MoonEdge (MOONED) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14,225.00

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. MoonEdge has a market cap of $636,561.20 and approximately $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonEdge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 598.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.42 or 0.02148635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00841337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

