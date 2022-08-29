Morgan Stanley Boosts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $32.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FTCH. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Farfetch from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.06.

Farfetch Trading Up 26.1 %

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,536 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,669 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $160,461,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

