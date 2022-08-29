Morgan Stanley Boosts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $133.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPLK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.93.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.25.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Splunk by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Splunk by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,457 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Splunk by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,404 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $148,516,000 after acquiring an additional 147,396 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Splunk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,885 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

