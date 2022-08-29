Morgan Stanley Trims Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price to $40.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VSCO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.54.

Shares of VSCO opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $89,991,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,062,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8,783.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after buying an additional 1,068,803 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after buying an additional 1,015,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,296,000 after buying an additional 975,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

