Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market cap of $9.46 million and approximately $244,696.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moss Carbon Credit has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can currently be bought for about $3.32 or 0.00016403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moss Carbon Credit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085163 BTC.

About Moss Carbon Credit

MCO2 is a coin. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth.

Buying and Selling Moss Carbon Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain. 1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Carbon Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moss Carbon Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moss Carbon Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moss Carbon Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.