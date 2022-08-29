Mute (MUTE) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Mute (MUTE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Mute has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Mute has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and $108,631.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mute coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085163 BTC.

Mute Profile

Mute (CRYPTO:MUTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io.

Buying and Selling Mute

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

