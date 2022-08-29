NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 31st total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NaaS Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NAAS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.67. NaaS Technology has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NaaS Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NaaS Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of NaaS Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Company Profile

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

