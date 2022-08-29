NAFTY (NAFTY) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.26 Million

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded up 54.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. NAFTY has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAFTY coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NAFTY has traded 80% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NAFTY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 827.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.20 or 0.02808201 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00819759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NAFTY Profile

NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token.

NAFTY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAFTY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAFTY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAFTY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAFTY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAFTY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.