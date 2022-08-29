NAGA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.18 Million (NGC)

NAGA (NGC) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and $39,286.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA coin can currently be bought for $0.0921 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00133612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085573 BTC.

NAGA Coin Profile

NGC is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

