Nahmii Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13.94 Million (NII)

Nahmii (NII) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Nahmii coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Nahmii has a total market capitalization of $13.94 million and $37,808.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nahmii has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085163 BTC.

Nahmii Profile

NII is a coin. Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork.

Nahmii Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nahmii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nahmii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

