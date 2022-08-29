National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Cut to C$100.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NTIOF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.11.

OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.721 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

