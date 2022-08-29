National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $106.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Desjardins cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $69.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

