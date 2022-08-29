National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$114.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$115.00 to C$114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

NA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$106.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$100.00.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$89.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.38 and a one year high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7299996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$89.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,583,980.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

