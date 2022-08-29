Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 73,514 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,429,802 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,514 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $71,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.66. 194,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,282,230. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

