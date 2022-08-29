Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $48.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,266 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.29% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $48,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.48. 249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,293. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

