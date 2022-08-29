Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $54.22 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Dover worth $54,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $249,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after buying an additional 731,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,874,000 after buying an additional 590,242 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $83,771,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $2,881,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.65. 1,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day moving average is $138.96. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

