Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $57.24 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $57,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 400.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.6 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of NOC stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $482.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.14 and a 200 day moving average of $456.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $497.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

