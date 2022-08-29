Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $62.84 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,916 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Citigroup worth $62,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 131.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 2,463,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,371,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.46. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.72.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

