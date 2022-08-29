Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,368 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $43,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 60,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,789. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24. The company has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

