Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.33% of Watsco worth $38,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $4.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,566. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.60.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

