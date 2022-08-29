Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 505,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 77,736 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $41,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,837,000 after buying an additional 3,535,155 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of CP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 57,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,587. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average is $74.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

