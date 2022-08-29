Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 21,533 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 645,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,533 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Southern worth $46,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 175.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 27,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,532. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

