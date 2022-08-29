Navcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.55 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $9,049.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000314 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00015044 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,216,183 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

