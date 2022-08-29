NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.35

Shares of NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
NCC Group Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.
About NCC Group
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCC Group (NCCGF)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.