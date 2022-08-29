Neo (NEO) Price Tops $9.26 on Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. Neo has a market capitalization of $653.14 million and $42.61 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.26 or 0.00045764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars.

