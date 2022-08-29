NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Insider Transactions at NerdWallet

In other news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $38,260.09. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 162,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,763.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $66,328.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,075.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $38,260.09. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 162,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,763.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $166,447. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

NerdWallet Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NerdWallet by 500.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 136,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NerdWallet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 949.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 238,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NRDS traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,702. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.