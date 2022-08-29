Nerva Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97.00 (XNV)

Nerva (XNV) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. Nerva has a market cap of $93,901.25 and $97.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nerva has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 598.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.42 or 0.02148635 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Nerva Profile
Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org.
Nerva Coin Trading
