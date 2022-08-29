Nestree (EGG) Trading 6.7% Lower This Week

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $27.17 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,301.03 or 0.99967673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00056016 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00024612 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

