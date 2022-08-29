NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $105.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.72.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.66. NetApp has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 122.12% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after acquiring an additional 996,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 114.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 967,832 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 3,085.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after acquiring an additional 656,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

