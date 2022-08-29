NETSTREIT Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

NETSTREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Shares of NTST traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.42. 9,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,027. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTST shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

