New South Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,498,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,398 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions accounts for 1.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $32,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,365,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,156,000 after buying an additional 45,393 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,592,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,465,000 after purchasing an additional 515,836 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,946,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,544,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,626,000 after purchasing an additional 112,561 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ESI traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $19.39. 22,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESI. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.