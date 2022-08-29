New South Capital Management Inc. Has $56.77 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 2.1% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $56,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.42. 34,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,460. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.