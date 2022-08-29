New South Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of WEX worth $22,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEX by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of WEX by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,231 shares of company stock worth $889,274. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.17. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $197.70.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

