New South Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,316 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of FedEx worth $50,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.34. 35,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

