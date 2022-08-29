New South Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 823,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,404 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 3.1% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $83,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fiserv by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.58. 68,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,759. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.