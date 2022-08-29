New South Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the quarter. Kforce makes up approximately 1.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 2.57% of Kforce worth $40,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kforce by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

KFRC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,521. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

