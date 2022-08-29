New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,279 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 436.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 56,677 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.40.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.