New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 460 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,765,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,256,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after buying an additional 282,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,663,000 after buying an additional 277,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.55. 10,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,249. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.