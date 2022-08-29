Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Short Interest Up 24.3% in August

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the July 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nexien BioPharma Stock Down 18.3 %

OTCMKTS:NXEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,149. Nexien BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Nexien BioPharma Company Profile

Nexien BioPharma, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, and pre-clinical and clinical pathways for the treatment of various diseases, medical conditions, and disorders. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

