Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Short Interest Up 24.3% in August

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the July 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nexien BioPharma Stock Down 18.3 %
OTCMKTS:NXEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,149. Nexien BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.
Nexien BioPharma Company Profile
