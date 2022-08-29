Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Position Raised by Brightline Capital Management LLC

Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group makes up 11.9% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brightline Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $16,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,191 shares of company stock worth $2,404,881. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.83. 11,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,165. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.97.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

