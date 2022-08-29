NextDAO (NAX) Price Tops $0.0003

NextDAO (NAX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $597,840.78 and $301,278.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NextDAO

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,419,608,537 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,376,428 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NextDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

