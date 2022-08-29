NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $87.11. 82,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,630,735. The company has a market cap of $171.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

