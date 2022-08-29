Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,229 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 568.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,361,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,200 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 5,787,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,001,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,134,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 654,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,669,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.84. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.