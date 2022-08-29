Nord Finance (NORD) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $222,336.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 602.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.74 or 0.02143969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00832953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,482,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

