Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 5,353 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $3.69 on Monday, hitting $311.87. The company had a trading volume of 43,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,063. The firm has a market cap of $296.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 754,125 shares of company stock valued at $243,057,641. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.